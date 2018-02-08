Let’s Try It: Aspiring figure skaters train in Brandon, Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It looks so glamorous and seamless, but becoming an Olympic figure skater is not easy, it’s a full time job and year round commitment and you have to start young.

Needless to say the Winter Olympics on NBC will spark a lot of interest in young people wanting to one day be pros at winter sports.

“Some are seeing it for the first time. They’re watching hockey, they are watching figure skating and they think to themselves. ‘Maybe I can do that too and that’s why we’re here’,” said the Tommy Brannen, the skating director Ice Sport Forum in Brandon.

Young and young at heart train at the Ice Sports Forum that has been a staple in the Tampa Bay area for 20 years.

“We have all kinds of training – from beginners – once a week – or when I used to skate I used to be here six days a week for hours on end,” said Courtney O’Conner, a figure skating instructor at the Ice Forum.

The Ice Forum is also the official practice location for our Tampa Bay Lightning.

