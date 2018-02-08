Garbage truck fire on I-4 snarls WB traffic in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The westbound lanes of I-4 are shut down after a garbage truck caught fire in Polk City Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the incident occurred near mile marker 45.

Officials said the truck suffered a mechanical failure and became engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the incident.

There is heavy smoke along the closed route. Motorists are advised to use caution and avoid the area at this time.

