Huge sales start today as Toys ‘R’ Us goes out of business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The closing Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores now have some incredible mark-downs available.

The nation’s largest toy store retailer is closing around 180 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” stores across the nation.

Store closing sales start Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to a company statement.

The liquidation sales are expected to conclude sometime in April.

St. Petersburg and Tampa Toys R Us stores are among the stores the company reportedly plans to close as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

Those Toys “R” Us stores are located at:

  • 1900 Tyrone Blvd. in St. Petersburg
  • 3908 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

The closures amount to about one-fifth of Toys ‘R’ Us locations.

