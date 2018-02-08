How to watch all Olympic Biathlon competitions live

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Susan Dunklee

With expectations of earning its first Olympic medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, U.S. Biathlon has its first opportunity Saturday in the women’s 7.5 km sprint.

Five Americans will be participating in the race, with Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan being the ones to watch.

The women’s 7.5 km sprint kicks things off Saturday at 6:15 a.m. EST. You can stream it live right here.

If you need a refresher on how biathlon competitions work, we have you covered, and if you’re looking to watch every second live from PyeongChang, we have that too. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Women’s 7.5 km sprint

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 10, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 10 km sprint

When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 11, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 10km pursuit

When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:10 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 12.5 km pursuit

When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 15km individual

When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:05 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 20km individual

When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 12.5 km mass start

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 17, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 15km mass start

When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 18, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Mixed relay

When to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 4×7.5km relay

When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 4×7.5km relay

When to watch: Friday, Feb. 23, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s