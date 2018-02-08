Health Department in Hillsborough County offering free flu shots

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is offering free flu shots to anyone who has not been vaccinated this flu season.

Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies are available. There is a limited supply of high dose vaccines, which is given to those older than 64 years old.

The cost of flu shots varies by location but usually runs around $33 for adults 19 to 65 and $59 for those older than 64.

To take advantage of this offer, visit the agency’s Sulphur Springs office located at 8605 N. Mitchell Ave. in Tampa. No appointment is needed.

For more information, call (813) 307-8077.

