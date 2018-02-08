Free flu shots being offered at Sulphur Springs Health Center

Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents have one more reason to get their flu shot. The vaccination is now being offered for free.

Danielle Gorman fully supports Hillsborough’s free flu shot project.

“I think it’s definitely a great idea for people that, you know, can’t get it easily or don’t have the income to afford it,” she said.

“We’re doing this as a walk-in basis, first come, first served,” said Jylmarie Lewis with Florida Health.

Lewis says Hillsborough leaders see this as in investment in their community.

“We think it’s important at this point and time to be sure that the community has access to the flu vaccine if they haven’t already gotten it,” she said.

Typically, flu shots cost $33 for those ages 19 to 64. But it’s the more expensive vaccine for people 65 and older that often deters those on a limited income.

“There are vaccines that have a higher composition for the elderly to make sure that they have complete protection against the flu,” said Lewis.

Normally, that shot costs about $60.

As for Gorman, she plans to stay as healthy as possible. However, she knows where to go if she does need the flu shot.

“My immune system for the most part is pretty strong so I like to think that I don’t necessarily need it yet, but I think it’s a good idea,” Gorman said.

The Sulphur Springs Health Department office opens Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

