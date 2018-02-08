Florida State Fair Opens Today: Discount Days and Ticket Info

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The big switch has been flipped “ON” which means the Florida State Fair will open at 10 a.m. today!

Today is “Salute to Heroes Day” at the fair which allows all active, reserve, retired military veterans, law-enforcement, fireman and first responders with valid ID free admission to the fair.

Some of the fun things happening at the fair this weekend: Mini Monster Trucks, Teen Stars Live, Meet the stars of Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol and Rusty Rivets, Trashy Flashy Fashion Show, BMX Max and much more.

The Florida State Fair runs 12 days through Monday Feb. 19. The fair is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds located at 4800 US Hwy. 301 North in Tampa.

Heroes Day (Thursday, Feb. 8): Free admission for military veterans and first responders and up to 3 family members

Free admission for military veterans and first responders and up to 3 family members Hillsborough County School Day (Friday, Feb. 9): Students get in free with student ticket distributed by Hillsborough County Schools

Students get in free with student ticket distributed by Hillsborough County Schools Hardee County School Day (Sunday, Feb. 11): Students get in free with school ID

Students get in free with school ID Senioriffic Days (Feb. 12 – Feb. 16): Discounted admission for seniors

Discounted admission for seniors $5 Admission Day (Friday, Feb. 16): $5 admission after 5 p.m.

$5 admission after 5 p.m. Citrus and Highlands Counties Students Day (Sunday Feb. 18): Students get in free with school ID

Students get in free with school ID Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Pinellas Counties Students Day (Monday, Feb. 19): Students get in free with school ID

Students get in free with school ID Hungry Howies Family Nights (Feb. 12 to Feb. 15): $5 off coupon available at Hungry Howies, $50 after 4 p.m. for 2 adults and 2 kids admission and rides

$5 off coupon available at Hungry Howies, $50 after 4 p.m. for 2 adults and 2 kids admission and rides Coca-Cola Monday (Monday, Feb. 19): $5 admission with a Coca-Cola product can or bottle

Tickets can be used for any one day of the 2018 Fair (Feb. 8 – Feb. 19, 2018)

Armbands can only be used by one customer.

ID is required to redeem any tickets purchased online

If you plan on going to the fair on multiple days, a $99 Fair Mega Pass is good for all 12 days of the Fair and includes unlimited Rides and admission! To but one call the Fair Box Office at (813) 740-4640.

ADULT FAIR WEEKEND ONLINE

$13.00

Adult Ticket. For ages 12 and older. Valid any day of the fair.

ADULT FAIR WEEKDAY ONLINE

$11.00

Weekday Adult Ticket. For ages 12 and older. Valid only on February 8th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

CHILD FAIR WEEKEND ONLINE

$7.00

Child Ticket. For ages 6-11. Valid any day of the fair.

CHILD FAIR WEEKDAY ONLINE

$6.00

Weekday Child Ticket. For ages 6-11. Valid only on February 8th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

SENIOR FAIR ONLINE

$9.00

Senior Tickets. For patrons 55 and older. Valid Feb 12th through 16th ONLY.

ANYDAY ARMBAND ONLINE

$35.00

Online Armband. Valid on any one day of the fair.

WEEKDAY ARMBAND ONLINE

$25.00

Weekday Armband. Valid only on February 8th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.