TULSA, Okla. (WFLA/KJRH) – First responders rescued man’s best friend from an icy lake in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The rescue unfolded on a cold day in Tulsa after an officer with the fire department spotted the stranded pooch.

Firefighters donned their thermal suits and inched their rapid-deployment craft onto the ice.

The pup jumped in the craft and was pulled to shore.

The dog was turned over to animal control officers on scene and it’s not clear how long it was stuck on the ice.