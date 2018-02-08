Fights at 2 Hillsborough County Public School campuses prompt deputy response

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate Hillsborough County Public School campuses on Wednesday and made multiple arrests stemming from fights among students.

Wharton High School witnessed a string of student disturbances that prompted a larger than normal response from the sheriff’s office.

There were 37 deputies that responded to the school in the early afternoon after another fight broke out.

The sheriff’s office said fights occurred last week and again on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, school administrators asked the sheriff’s office to respond to campus when it became apparent that more fights were potentially brewing.

It’s unclear what the motivations behind the incidents were, but it’s believed neighborhood issues between individual students have been spilling onto campus.

Eleven students were arrested on Feb. 2 in a fight that involved approximately 20 students.

Seven students were arrested in multiple fights on Tuesday.

Three students were arrested in two separate fights on Wednesday.

On Feb. 7, a deputy was called to Tampa Bay Technical High School in reference to trespassers on the property.

When the deputy arrived, he wasn’t able to find anyone, but observed three boys fighting in the hallway.

The boys refused to stop and the deputy removed his pepper spray and shook it, telling them to stop once again.

The boys refused and the deputy sprayed each of their faces.

One boy gave up and ran to the office, but the other two continued to fight.

The deputy deployed his spray again and physically attempted to break them apart.

An off-deputy Tampa police on the campus assisted the deputy.

They separated and handcuffed all three boys.

No one was injured and the deputy and officer assisted the boys with flushing their eyes with water.

All were arrested.

Hillsborough Public Schools reports no incidents occurred at Wharton High School on Thursday. A second school resource officer will be assigned to the school for the remainder of the year.

