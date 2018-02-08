Detectives seek help identifying suspects in Riverview armed home invasion

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying two men who were armed with rifles when they broke into a Riverview home, held the residents at gunpoint and robbed them.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the men.

Detectives say the home invasion happened at 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Two black males armed with rifles entered a residence on Stoner Road in Riverview through the back door.

One suspect ordered the victims to get down and held them at gunpoint while they demanded property and cash. The other suspect discharged his rifle inside the residence striking a door.

Both suspects drove away with property and cash.

Detectives say just hours after the robbery, a male and female used a debit card taken during the robbery. They used the debit card at the Walmart located at 2701 Fletcher Avenue.

The suspects were caught on store surveillance video and are described as a black male in his 20 to 30s. He is 5′ 7″ to 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 160 to 180 lbs. the man had a goatee and was wearing a blue checkered jacket and white pants.

The other suspect is a black female who is in her 20 or 30s. She is 5′ 6″ to 5′ 8” tall and weighs 120 to 140 lbs. The female suspect was wearing glasses and a multi-colored dress and gray jacket. The suspects left the store in an SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

