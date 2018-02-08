Daddy Daughter Hair Factory

http://www.daddydaughterhairfactory.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Daddydaughterhairfactory/

By giving fathers and father figures the tools they need to handle hair properly, we hope to encourage stronger bonds between them and their daughters. Realizing that the most important aspect of doing hair is the bond behind it. Learning the tools and proper technique helps those that struggle with the concept.

Started by Phil Morgese and his daughter, Emma, from Daytona Beach, Florida. It began as a single class in an effort to help out a few fathers in their community. After their first class received an extraordinary response, Phil decided to continue the efforts locally and with growing an online community. Using technology to perform live shows, film tutorials and connect with fathers all over the world.

There are currently 17 active daddy/daughter duos who help instruct free classes in their communities. We have also found our way into over 70 organizations who have took on the program to help out in their community. The response is always great!