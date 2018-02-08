Dad who tried to attack Nassar doesn’t want donations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn’t want the money.
Randy Margraves says refunds are available. After March 9, any money in the GoFundMe account will be donated to groups that help victims of physical abuse.
Margraves had no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Margraves’ three daughters said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former Michigan State University doctor who molested gymnasts and other females with his hands.
Margraves last week appeared in court in Eaton County, Michigan, and tried to attack Nassar, but sheriff’s deputies stopped him. He apologized to the judge and said he lost control.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Missed our Better Call Behnken phone bank? Claim your cash online
- Mom says toddler’s eyebrows waxed at daycare
- Brevard Co. man survives 10+ hours of rape, torture, bleach injuries
- Law enforcement cracking down on kratom
- Family of woman who died in Port Richey casino shuttle boat fire break their silence
- Mother who lost son in Ohio State Fair accident opens up about what happened