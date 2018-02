POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re seeing smoke in the air above Polk County, don’t panic.

There are controlled burns around State Road 33 and in Highland City.

The Florida Forest Service is managing these fires, but the wind is pushing smoke towards Lakeland and other parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Lakeland fire officials are not on scene of the fires and everything is under control.

