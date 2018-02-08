Connecticut flu deaths rise to 63

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of flu deaths in Connecticut has risen to 63 people on Thursday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports that 11 more people have died from the flu since last week.

Anyone over the age of 6 months, is urged to get a flu vaccine.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the flu virus, the Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to provide free or low cost flu vaccines at several locations across Connecticut on Saturday for State Flu Vaccination Day.

