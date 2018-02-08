Connecticut flu deaths rise to 63

WTNH Published:
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 04: A bottle of influenza virus vaccine is seen at the CVS/pharmacy's MinuteClinic on December 4, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of flu deaths in Connecticut has risen to 63 people on Thursday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports that 11 more people have died from the flu since last week.

Anyone over the age of 6 months, is urged to get a flu vaccine.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the flu virus, the Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to provide free or low cost flu vaccines at several locations across Connecticut on Saturday for State Flu Vaccination Day.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s