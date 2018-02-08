Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival featuring TLC, Boyz II Men, Michael Bolton & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The annual Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival is back and there’s so much to look forward to.

There’s of course, the food, which will dished out by vendors in 13 culinary cabins. There will be everything from Korean-style ribs to brie grilled cheese and bacon corn fritters—even fried frog legs. Each cuisine can be paired with more than 65 wines and 50 beers and various specialty cocktails.

This year’s festival is a massive 90s throwback, featuring big names like Boyz II Men, TLC, the Goo Goo Dolls and Michael Bolton.

Concert headliners include:

Saturday, March 3: Edwin McCain & Sister Hazel

Sunday, March 4: Grupo Niche

Saturday, March 10: The Fray

Sunday, March 11: Southern Uprising Tour: A Southern Rock Revival with Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws

Saturday, March 17: Olga Tañón

Sunday, March 18: Goo Goo Dolls

Saturday, March 24: Better Than Ezra & Tonic

Sunday, March 25: Michael Bolton

Saturday, March 31: Boyz II Men

Sunday, April 1: Natalie Grant

Saturday, April 7: Hank Williams, Jr.

Sunday, April 8: TLC

Saturday, April 14: Bret Michaels

Sunday, April 15: Coming Soon!

Saturday, April 21: The All-American Rejects

Sunday, April 22: Cole Swindell

Saturday, April 28: Flo Rida

Sunday, April 29: Kaleo & Bleachers

The concerts are free with park admission. Food and beverages are available for an additional fee. Guests may purchase VIP upgrades, which include food samples and priority concert seating.

The Food & Wine Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays, March 3 through April 29.

For more information, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/food-and-wine-festival/.

