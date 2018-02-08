8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Feb. 9-11

1. Super Greek Fest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

OPA! Enjoy the food, music, and culture of Greece in St. Pete! Gyros straight from the streets of Athens, Souvlaki, Flaming Greek Cheese, Moussaka, Pastitstio, Baklava, Greek Honey Puffs, and more, satiate festival-goers’ appetites. Get the details

2. Motorcycle Expo (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Three days is full of entertainment and of course bikes! Custom motorcycle builders are coming from all over competing for one of the largest cash and prize bike shows in the United States. Get the details

3. Fire Open House (Saturday)

A fun interactive way for the young and old alike to learn about Seminole Fire Rescue and gain valuable fire safety tips. Join in on the fun and learn how firefighters use a fire hose, see fire safety exhibits, tour the Fire Station, play interactive games and of course meet the Fire Dog, Sparky. Get the details

4. MUSE Art and Body Art Show (Saturday)

This event will knock your socks off! Grab a date and see male and female models who were painted for 8 hours in preparation. You’ll enjoy video art, music and lots of other surprises. Get the details

5. Knight Parade (Saturday)

Swords at the ready! If you dare, check out the largest illuminated parade in the Southeast. The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago first formed in 1970 to preserve and promote Tampa’s rich Latin heritage. Get the details

6. Superheroes on Parade (Saturday)

Artist Pam Olin of Sarasota will demonstrate her magic talent by painting a larger-than-life, 80-pound, caped Labrador retriever sculpture. Get the details

7. Dancing For a Cause (Sunday)

The gala will have live entertainment from a bellydancer, finger food, wine, massages and giveaways, with a goal of raising $60,000 for those who are victims of domestic violence. Get the details

8. Tampa Bay Bridal Show (Sunday)

Something old, something new, so many details you just don’t know what to do? This will be a special day designed to help make your special day positively perfect. Get the details

