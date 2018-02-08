2 Sarasota police officers prevent suicide of man holding young daughter in arms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Sarasota police officers prevented a man from committing suicide with his young daughter in his arms Thursday morning.

Police say the man was attempting to jump in front of cars in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard.

When Officer Crenshaw and Officer Pullara arrived, they pulled the man and his daughter out of traffic, then took them to the emergency medical care they needed.

Both the man and the girl are expected to recover.

