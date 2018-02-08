1-800-Ask-Gary arrested on DUI charge in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Gary Kompethcras, the founder of the ASK-GARY medical and legal hotline, was arrested early Thursday on a DUI charge, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest report shows Kompethcras, 57, was stopped on I-75 in Bradenton and booked into the Manatee County jail.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he pulled over Kompethcras after his silver Porche passed him driving at an estimated 100 mph around 1:40 a.m.

The deputy said he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the car. He later detected alcohol on Kompethcras’ breath.

Kompethcras admitted to drinking wine at the Hard Rock and said he left the establishment after “having some type of issue with his wife.”

The deputy said Kompethcras was unable to complete a series of field sobriety exercises, including the walk and turn, the one leg stand, and the horizontal gaze nystagmus.

“The defendant could not keep balance while listening to instructions, stepped off the line, used his arms for balance, missed touching heel to toe and took an incorrect number of steps,” the affidavit states.

And despite numerous attempts, the deputy said he could not complete reciting the Romberg Alphabet.

After he was arrested, Kompethcras refused to provide a breath sample.

Kompethcras is the father of Alex Kompethcras of MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key.” The show is the brainchild of the elder Kompethcras who reportedly paid a production company to film the pilot. He even has an executive producer credit.

