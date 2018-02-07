Your 2018 Winter Olympics opening week guide

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WCMH) – Opening week for the 2018 Winter Olympics is finally here!

We have all you need to know about this year’s Olympic Games. From curling and speed skating to skiing figure skating, here’s your guide to can’t-miss moments in the opening week.

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

Brother and sister Matt and Becca Hamilton will represent Team USA against Team Russia in curling. The pair is competing in the first-ever mixed doubles Olympic curling event after winning the 2017 National Championship. The siblings will also compete in the men’s and women’s curling competitions beginning on Feb. 14. The competition starts at 7:05pm ET.

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Don’t miss U.S. figure skating champion Nathan Chen make his Olympic debut. Chen bested 2014 Olympic gold medalist Yzuru Hanyu from Japan at the Grand Prix in October and beat out two-time Worlds bronze medalist Jin Boyang from China. Chen also won the Grand Prix final and claimed his second title at nationals by more than 40 points, making him the world’s only undefeated male skater this season. Watch his debut at 8pm ET.

Friday, Feb. 9:

Tune in to watch the grandeur and excitement of the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday. This is the first winter games hosted by South Korea. Yuna Kim, the now-retired 2010 figure skating champion, is expected to be the final torch bearer. The festivities kickoff at 6am ET but will air here in the United States at 8pm ET Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 10:

Be a witness to history as Maame Biney, the first black woman on a U.S. Olympic short track team, takes on the 500-meter race. At just 17 years old, Biney is known for her explosive speed off the starting line and a bubbly personality that wins over everyone. Biney came to the U.S. from Ghana when she was five, and she began skating at age six. She won bronze in the 500-meter at the 2017 World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships and won the America’s Cup at the U.S. Speedskating Short Track World Qualifier. Tune in at 5am ET to watch.

Sunday, Feb. 11:

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin makes her PyeongChang debut in the women’s giant slalom event. Shiffrin has been skiing since she was 2 years old and became the youngest person ever to win gold in the slalom at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi at age 18. She took home 41 World Cup Wins before she turned 23, making her just the second skier to do so. The PyeongChang games are her chance to tie or break the record for most alpine skiing gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The competition starts at 8pm ET.

Five Floridians are members of Team USA:

Brittany Bowe, Long Track Speedskating, Ocala

Erin Jackson, Long Track Speedskating, Ocala

Mia Manganello, Long Track Speedskating, Crestview

Joey Mantia, Long Track Speedskating, Ocala

Brandon Maxwell, Ice Hockey, Winter Park

