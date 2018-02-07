WATCH: Pancake-craving dog starts kitchen fire

WFLA Web Staff/NBC News Published: Updated:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WFLA/NBC) – A Massachusetts dog who was determined to eat a plate of pancakes wound up starting a fire at his home and surveillance video recorded the whole thing.

Video shows the golden retriever standing on his hind legs and using its front paws to try to grab the pancakes, which were on a plate on the stove.

The hungry pooch didn’t get to eat the pancakes. Instead, the plate crashed to the floor.

Somehow, the naughty dog managed to turn the stove on. Video shows flames coming from the stove, then a smoke alarm goes off.

Then you see two dogs relaxing on the sofa as the smoke alarm blares in the background.

Then, police officers enter the home to check for a fire.

The dog never got to eat the pancakes, but did get a nice pat on the head from a police officer.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s