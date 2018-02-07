WATCH: Pancake-craving dog starts kitchen fire

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WFLA/NBC) – A Massachusetts dog who was determined to eat a plate of pancakes wound up starting a fire at his home and surveillance video recorded the whole thing.

Video shows the golden retriever standing on his hind legs and using its front paws to try to grab the pancakes, which were on a plate on the stove.

The hungry pooch didn’t get to eat the pancakes. Instead, the plate crashed to the floor.

Somehow, the naughty dog managed to turn the stove on. Video shows flames coming from the stove, then a smoke alarm goes off.

Then you see two dogs relaxing on the sofa as the smoke alarm blares in the background.

Then, police officers enter the home to check for a fire.

The dog never got to eat the pancakes, but did get a nice pat on the head from a police officer.

