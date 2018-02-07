WATCH: Missouri woman finds neighbor’s dog riding pony

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided)

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A dog riding a one-eyed pony into the night is a surely a spectacle that needs video proof. A Missouri woman made sure to get exactly that.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Callie Schenker pulled into her driveway Thursday to the sight of her neighbor’s Corgi sitting on her horse, Cricket. She recorded a 15-second video of the pony trotting away into the darkness as the canine sits atop, looking at the camera.

The 22-year-old posted the video on Facebook with the message, “I can’t make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends.” The video has received 5.3 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Schenker says the Corgi’s owners are Mennonites who avoid going online, so they likely don’t know their dog is gaining internet fame.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s