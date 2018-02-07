VIDEO: Snow causes massive pileup on Iowa interstate

AMES, Iowa (WFLA) — A massive pileup involving dozens of cars and trucks on a snowy interstate was caught on camera in Iowa this week.

Authorities say one person was killed and several others were hospitalized after the crash on Monday. Some of those who were injured had critical injuries.

The crash happened on I-35 near Ames, Iowa when state police say two tractor-trailers had crashed near an exit. Within 30 minutes, dozens of other vehicles started slamming into each other.

In total, police say 70 vehicles were involved.

One of them was the “Dancing With The Stars” tour bus. The tour canceled its performance in Ames that night because several cast and crew members had minor injuries.

The whole pileup was caught on a nearby Department of Transportation camera.