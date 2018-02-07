Better Call Behnken phone bank to help reunite Tampa Bay residents with unclaimed money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you know you could have unclaimed money you may not even know about?

On Wednesday, 8 On Your Side is hosting a Better Call Behnken Unclaimed Property Phone Bank from 5 p.m. through our 11 p.m newscast. Coverage begins on First at 4.

Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken is teaming up with Florida’s Chief Financial Officer to help reunite viewers with money they don’t know they have.

The state office is responsible for holding onto unclaimed money such as bank accounts, insurance policies, utility refunds and life insurance.

There is no statute of limitations and the money sits until someone claims it.

The state is sending experts to our News Center for the phone bank. During the phone bank, viewers can call in and speak with a state expert, one-on-one. You can quickly learn if there is money owed to you and how you can get it.

Our last phone bank reunited viewers with $2.3 million.

There is plenty more money to be claimed. Here is a breakdown, county by county:

CITRUS COUNTY:

37,298 Accounts

$10,473,057

HERNANDO COUNTY:

43,014 Accounts

$11,667,431

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

503,649 Accounts

$124,793,056

MANATEE COUNTY:

116,292 Accounts

$29,406,021

PASCO COUNTY:

152,003 Accounts

$39,438,752

PINNELAS COUNTY:

350,707 Accounts

$104,081,836

POLK COUNTY:

188,488 Accounts

$43,063,933

SARASOTA COUNTY:

152,636 Accounts

$43,073,047

In the Tampa Bay area, there’s a total of 1,544,087 accounts and $405,997,133 of unclaimed money.

For information on accessing unclaimed property after tonight, click here.

Tonight, on WFLA News Channel 8 we’re holding an unclaimed money phone bank. Between 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5 for the phone number to claim your cash.