Team USA is the one to watch at 2018 Winter Olympic Games

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, a photographer walks down the steps underneath a large banner at the Gangneung Hockey Center ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Fresh off the Super Bowl, NBC begins more than two weeks of Winter Olympics coverage on Thursday, Feb. 8, with a new host, some new wrinkles and the hope that its business model keeps pace with the different ways people experience events on television and online. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(WFLA) — Team USA 2018 is the largest squad any nation’s ever taken to a Winter Olympics. The roster is currently comprised of 244 athletes. 135 of the athletes are men, 109 are women who represent 31 states.

37 team members are prior Olympians, including snowboarder Shaun White, who, at age 31, hopes to add to his medal collection. 2018 is his fourth Olympic games. He won gold in 2010 in Vancouver, and gold in 2006 in Turin.

Ski legend Lindey Vonn, 33, also returns for her fourth Olympic games. Vonn took home gold and bronze in Vancouver. She was sidelined by injuries four years ago.

There are three 5-time Olympians on the squad: snowboarder Kelly Clark, cross-country skier Kikkan Randall, and speed skater Shani Davis.

Also returning is gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who won slalom gold in Sochi.

More than 100 first-time Olympians are on the 2018 team, including Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old snowboarder, a medal favorite, is the daughter of South Korean immigrants.

Team USA also includes seven sets of Olympic siblings. Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in ice dancing, while Becca and Matt Hamiton are on the curling team.

Speed skating offers strong medal possibilities for Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, while Erin Jackson and teenager Maame Biney are the first black female skaters to make the squad.

The one to watch in figure skating: Nathan Chen, the only man to ever hit a give quadruple jump performance.

Five Floridians are members of Team USA:

  • Brittany Bowe, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala
  • Erin Jackson, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala
  • Mia Manganello, Long Track Speedskating, of Crestview
  • Joey Mantia, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala
  • Brandon Maxwell, Ice Hockey, Winter Park

Meet Team USA at this link.

WFLA News Channel 8 Sports Anchor Annie Sabo is covering the Olympics and will be bringing you live reports from PyeongChang. Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook and Twitter.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s