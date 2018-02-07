Team USA is the one to watch at 2018 Winter Olympic Games

(WFLA) — Team USA 2018 is the largest squad any nation’s ever taken to a Winter Olympics. The roster is currently comprised of 244 athletes. 135 of the athletes are men, 109 are women who represent 31 states.

37 team members are prior Olympians, including snowboarder Shaun White, who, at age 31, hopes to add to his medal collection. 2018 is his fourth Olympic games. He won gold in 2010 in Vancouver, and gold in 2006 in Turin.

Ski legend Lindey Vonn, 33, also returns for her fourth Olympic games. Vonn took home gold and bronze in Vancouver. She was sidelined by injuries four years ago.

There are three 5-time Olympians on the squad: snowboarder Kelly Clark, cross-country skier Kikkan Randall, and speed skater Shani Davis.

Also returning is gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who won slalom gold in Sochi.

More than 100 first-time Olympians are on the 2018 team, including Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old snowboarder, a medal favorite, is the daughter of South Korean immigrants.

Team USA also includes seven sets of Olympic siblings. Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in ice dancing, while Becca and Matt Hamiton are on the curling team.

Speed skating offers strong medal possibilities for Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, while Erin Jackson and teenager Maame Biney are the first black female skaters to make the squad.

The one to watch in figure skating: Nathan Chen, the only man to ever hit a give quadruple jump performance.

Five Floridians are members of Team USA:

Brittany Bowe, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala

Erin Jackson, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala

Mia Manganello, Long Track Speedskating, of Crestview

Joey Mantia, Long Track Speedskating, of Ocala

Brandon Maxwell, Ice Hockey, Winter Park

