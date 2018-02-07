Tampa Bay area #6 on national influenza hot spot list

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area ranks 6th in a new list ranking the severity of the flu outbreak in U.S. cities.

The list was created by DoctorsReport.com which compiles data from more than one million doctors’ reports across the country.

Doctors Report.com compiles statistics from a national database of doctor-diagnosed and reported cases over the past seven days.

Specific locations are ranked according to the Doctors Report illness severity scale with 10 being most severe and 0 being least severe:

14 Influenza Hot Spots

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 9.5 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 9.5 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 9.0 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 9.0 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN, 8.0 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 7.5 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, 7.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 7.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, 6.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 5.5 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 5.0 Pittsburgh, PA, 5.0 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, 4.5

The website also compiles severity rankings for different strains of the flu. Tampa made this list as well. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area was ranked as most severe for Flu A.

Type A Flu Severity Rankings

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, 8.5 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 7.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 7.0 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 6.0 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 6.0 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 5.5 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 4.5 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 4.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 4.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 4.0 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, 4.0 Pittsburgh, PA, 4.0

Data from doctors’ offices is cycled automatically and continually on the Doctors Report website so that information is seven days old or less. Doctors Report tracks 15 major disease and condition categories. The geographic accuracy of the data can be narrowed to zip code and broken down by health condition and age group. Get more information on the website and app here.

