Starman’s journey creates online frenzy after SpaceX launch

By Published: Updated:
Credit: SpaceX

SOMEWHERE IN OUTER SPACE (WFLA) — 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the modern space race.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is leading the charge with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy towards the orbit of Mars, which is 140 million miles away.

But the rocket isn’t alone on its journey. A human dummy nicknamed the Starman is along for the ride and folks online just can’t get enough.

In this stunning time-lapse video, you can see SpaceX’s ‘Starman’ floating into orbit after the Falcon Heavy test launch.

Twitter users are loving Starman’s travels. Some have edited the video speed and others are having some fun with it.

People are even talking about what aliens must think when they see Starman flying by.

But Spaceman does serve an actual purpose. The armor he is wearing is an actual SpaceX crew spacesuit. SpaceX said astronauts will eventually wear these very same suits for protection when they travel through the galaxies.

The dummy could be floating in space for a billion years, according to SpaceX.

Analysts say they believe the Tesla owner’s aerospace company could change the landscape of the space industry.

You can watch the Starman’s trip live at any time. Click here to view. 

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s