Sheriff: Winter Haven pool contractor arrested on grand theft, fraud charges

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven pool contractor is accused of leaving customers tens of thousands of dollars in the hole.

John Lee Johnson, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft, scheming to defraud, and misappropriation of construction funds over $100,000.

Detectives say Johnson misappropriated funds, defrauded, and stole money from seven victims in the central Florida area, all of whom entered into contracts with him for new pool construction.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to share more details regarding his arrest.

