Police search for missing, endangered Tampa woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

Robin Joanna Green, 25, was last seen in the area of N. 10th Street and E. Bird Street at approximately 2:00 a.m.Wednesday morning.

Police believe she left her home without a phone and she may be walking somewhere in the area.

Although foul play is not suspected, police are concerned for Robin’s well-being.

Robin is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She was wearing a black blouse and black tights with white flowers before she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

