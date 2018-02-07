Police search for man who tried to kidnap jogger in St. Pete

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect in St. Petersburg.

Officers say a 23-year-old woman was jogging south on the sidewalk of Coffee Pot Boulevard Northeast near Snell Isle Boulevard when it happened.

The woman says a man in a car approached her just before 6 a.m. and asked her for directions. After that, police say he pulled out a handgun and told her to get in the car.

The jogger was able to run away and was not hurt.

Police say they are searching for a black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a black shirt and driving a burnt orange crossover vehicle. Investigators say it could be a Toyota Scion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 893-7780.

