Police continue search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Sarasota

Photo provided by Sarasota police: "This is a similar vehicle to the one officers are searching for. This is not the actual vehicle or the color of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sarasota are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month.

Police say 36-year-old Gisela Staino of Hialeah was hit and killed just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 27 on Fruitville Road near Bearded Oaks Drive.

Based on evidence that was left at the scene, investigators believe they are looking for a Mazda 3 Sedan made between 2004 and 2009. The police department has released a photo of a car that is similar to the one they are looking for.

Officers do not know the color of the car involved, but say it will have right front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police Traffic Unit Officer Tim Bales at (941) 915-3635.

