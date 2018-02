ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are on scene of a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in St. Petersburg Wednesday night.

The accident occurred on 34th Street North near 35th Avenue North just before 10 p.m.

34th Street North will remain closed in both directions between 33rd Avenue North and 37th Avenue North for several hours for the investigation.

The driver is on scene with investigators.

No further information was immediately released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: