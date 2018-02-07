(WFLA) — It’s a new year, and that means there’s a new Gerber baby!

After an extensive photo search from over 140,000 entries, 1-year-old Lucas Warren was named the 2018 Gerber baby.

He is the first baby with Down syndrome to be selected since the company launched the contest 90 years ago.

Little Lucas loves to play and laugh and is very outgoing according to his mom, Cortney.

She said she entered the Gerber Baby contest after hearing about it from a relative.

As you can see, Lucas easily captured the hearts of many, including the Gerber executives.

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Cortney says she wants her son to be seen as a funny, energetic child who loves music and not just a baby with Down syndrome.

She hopes this achievement will shed some light on the special needs community to help foster acceptance and not limitations.

Meet Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Gerber/Warren family Credit: Warren family Credit: Warren family

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD