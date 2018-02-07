Meet Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome

By Published:
Credit: Gerber/Cortney Warren

(WFLA) — It’s a new year, and that means there’s a new Gerber baby!

After an extensive photo search from over 140,000 entries, 1-year-old Lucas Warren was named the 2018 Gerber baby.

He is the first baby with Down syndrome to be selected since the company launched the contest 90 years ago.

Little Lucas loves to play and laugh and is very outgoing according to his mom, Cortney.

She said she entered the Gerber Baby contest after hearing about it from a relative.

As you can see, Lucas easily captured the hearts of many, including the Gerber executives.

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Cortney says she wants her son to be seen as a funny, energetic child who loves music and not just a baby with Down syndrome.

She hopes this achievement will shed some light on the special needs community to help foster acceptance and not limitations.

Meet Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s