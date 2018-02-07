Jeep rolls into water at East Lake boat launch

EAST LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) – A jeep accidentally rolled into the water Wednesday afternoon when the owner was launching his boat at John Chestnut Park.

The owner’s dog was inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, but the dog’s current condition is unknown.

Rescue officials said the vehicle was submerged for two hours before the owner called 911.

No further details are immediately available.

