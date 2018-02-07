Large hole forms in Citrus Park neighborhood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve homes are without water this morning after a water hydrant burst and leaked about 30,000 gallons of water creating a large hole in a Citrus Park neighborhood.

The hole is estimated to be 10 feet wide.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday in front of a home on Mondragon Drive which is in the Logan Gate neighborhood off Gunn Highway.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated two homes nearby. They say no homes are in jeopardy.

Water has been shut off in the area to prevent even more water from flowing into the hole.

Power has been shut off to some street lights in the neighborhood. But power to homes was not shut off.

