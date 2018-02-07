Gr8 Inspirations: Non-profit works with local companies to employ workers with autism

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Employment numbers are strong, but that’s not the case for adults on the autism spectrum. It’s estimated that 90 percent are either unemployed or under employed, but one Tampa mom is working to change that statistic.

“If you have someone with autism, they want to come to work – they are passionate about wanting to be there. If you put them in the right slot they are very focused and very productive,” said Vicky Westra, the founder of Autism Shifts. The not-for-profit partners with Tampa Bay businesses to give adults with autism hands-on experience, so they can enter the job force.

“We’re opening up a lot of different pathways to match what students are out there looking for and then creating those connections with business partners, so we can get them employed,” said Westra.

One of the first companies to sign on to the concept was Destiny Well, which manufactures medical kits. The choice is a perfect fit for many adults on the spectrum who can stay focused on one task for long periods of time.

“At one time that might have been seen as a problem being overly focused, but it works well in many jobs. I just need to get companies to see autism in a new way,” said Westra.

Her push to get companies to join the shift is working with I.T. and animation companies signing on to the idea.

“I work with these talented people every day, I see what is inside. I feel like I can see what they want to do and that’s to live on purpose. They want to be able to connect to what they were called to do,” said Westra.

Vicky’s own daughter who is now a young adults was diagnosed at the age of 4 and is also enrolled in the training program. The hope is one day she too can live an independent and successful life.

