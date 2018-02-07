Former AG Holder on future bid for office: ‘I’ll see’

Eric Holder
FILE - In this March 12, 2015 file photo, Attorney General Eric Holder announces six pilot cities for the National Initiative for Building Community Trust and Justice, at the Department of Justice in Washington. Holder is returning to private law practice, rejoining the same firm where he worked before becoming attorney general. The firm of Covington & Burling announced Monday that Holder, who left the Justice Department in April after more than six years as attorney general, would be rejoining the firm as a partner. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he’s open to the idea of running for elected office in 2020.

At a breakfast meeting with journalists Wednesday, Holder said “I’ll see” when asked if he might run for office, including president, in the future.

He says he expects to decide by the end of the year “about whether there’s another chapter in my government service.”

Holder served as attorney general during the Obama administration between 2009 and 2015.

He currently chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is backed by Obama.

