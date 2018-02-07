Fatal carjacking, wrong-way chase close Interstate-95 in Palm Beach County

Associated Press Published:

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff’s deputy shot a homicide suspect on a major interstate, leaving it closed, following a fatal carjacking and wrong-way chase.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera told reporters it happened Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Lantana, between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. She didn’t know the suspect’s condition but said the deputy was not hurt.

Local media report the suspect had fatally shot a woman, stolen her car and led deputies on a chase. That led to a traffic crash involving multiple cars. WPTV reported that six to eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Palm Beach Post reports one of its editors was on Interstate 95 at the time when a car sped south in the northbound lanes.

The second shooting soon followed.

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions in the area following the shooting.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s