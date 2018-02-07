Family of woman who died in Port Richey casino shuttle boat fire break their silence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Megan and Chad Dempsey adored their mom, Carrie. She was their world.

They loved everything about their mother.

They loved her hearty laugh, her cooking and her scent as she held them close when she hugged them.

They loved her smile, beaming back at them during countless sporting events where she would cheer loudly from the stands.

The 12-year-old twins shared a unique bond with their mother, a powerful connection deeper than most parental relationships.

Carrie Dempsey was raising her children alone after tragedy struck the family years earlier.

When the twins were just 5-years-old, they lost their father.

The family would never be the same.

Amidst the grief, however, they found strength. They empowered one another.

Seven years later, the unthinkable happened.

On Jan. 14, tragedy struck this Tampa family once again.

Megan and Chad would lose their mother in a massive fire aboard a casino passenger shuttle in Port Richey.

Carrie was only 42-years-old.

She died that Sunday night and the twins would experience heartache and unimaginable pain all over again.

Their mother was gone. Their sole parent. Their hero. Their protector.

For the first time since Carrie’s passing, her own parents, Jules and Renee Deutsch, are sitting down and talking about that night, the last words they spoke with their daughter and the future of the grandchildren they are now raising.

“She did make a room light up,” said Renee Deutsch, tears welling in her eyes. “She lived for her children. She always wanted to be a mom. They loved her so much.”

Tune in tonight at 11 p.m. to hear the exclusive story of a family struggling with an incomprehensible loss and their ultimate hope for the future.

