Disney debunks rumor of potential name change for Disney’s Hollywood Studios

WESH Published: Updated:
Credit: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Toy Story Land is set to debut this summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will get to play in Andy’s backyard and ride big on two family-friendly attractions planned for the new land and one popular fan favorite, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disney has provided a first glimpse at the latest artwork for one of them — Alien Swirling Saucers.

Once the aliens have powered up their flying saucers, park guests will get to climb into a toy rocket and hang on as aliens lead the way on an interstellar romp set to an out-of-this-world beat. Those who are very lucky just might get “chosen” by the claw!

Disney wants to let fans know that the Disney’s Hollywood Studios name will remain the same for the foreseeable future, since Disney is “immersing its guests in a place where imagined worlds of Hollywood unfold around them from movies and music, to television and theater.”

For more details about Toy Story Land, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s