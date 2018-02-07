Disney debunks rumor of potential name change for Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Toy Story Land is set to debut this summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will get to play in Andy’s backyard and ride big on two family-friendly attractions planned for the new land and one popular fan favorite, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disney has provided a first glimpse at the latest artwork for one of them — Alien Swirling Saucers.

Once the aliens have powered up their flying saucers, park guests will get to climb into a toy rocket and hang on as aliens lead the way on an interstellar romp set to an out-of-this-world beat. Those who are very lucky just might get “chosen” by the claw!

Disney wants to let fans know that the Disney’s Hollywood Studios name will remain the same for the foreseeable future, since Disney is “immersing its guests in a place where imagined worlds of Hollywood unfold around them from movies and music, to television and theater.”

For more details about Toy Story Land, click here.

