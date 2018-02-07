Boy, 11, dies after falling through ice on NYC pond

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a boy who fell through the frozen surface of a New York City pond has died, after firefighters clawed through ice and plunged into frigid water to rescue him.

The New York Police Department says 11-year-old Anthony Perez was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday.

Firefighters were called around 4 p.m. to Forest Park in Queens. The Fire Department of New York says the boy walked out about 50 feet onto the frozen pond before the ice gave way.

Deputy Chief George Healy says firefighters broke through the ice with their hands and went chest-deep into the water to pull the child out. Police say he was unconscious and unresponsive.

Two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.

A sign by the pond warns of thin ice.

