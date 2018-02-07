Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Tampa to talk about opioid crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Tampa Wednesday to speak about the country’s opioid crisis.

Sessions will deliver remarks about efforts to combat opioid trafficking and end the crisis.

The opioid crisis has hit Florida hard including Manatee and Sarasota counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Governor Rick Scott wants laws enacted to help fight the opioid crisis.

Last year, Governor Scott declared a public health emergency in Florida because of the opioid epidemic. The move allows $27 million in federal funding to be spent for treatment and prevention services.

The Florida Highway Patrol has issued the heroin antidote Narcan to troopers in the state. Narcan is a brand name for Naxolone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

