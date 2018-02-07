Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Tampa to talk about opioid crisis

WFLA Web Staff Published:
AP Photo/Toby Talbot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Tampa Wednesday to speak about the country’s opioid crisis.

Sessions will deliver remarks about efforts to combat opioid trafficking and end the crisis.

The opioid crisis has hit Florida hard including Manatee and Sarasota counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Governor Rick  Scott wants laws enacted to help fight the opioid crisis.

Last year, Governor Scott declared a public health emergency in Florida because of the opioid epidemic. The move allows $27 million in federal funding to be spent for treatment and prevention services. 

The Florida Highway Patrol has issued the heroin antidote Narcan to troopers in the state. Narcan is a brand name for Naxolone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s