Arrest made in armed robbery at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect in connection with a Friday morning heist at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday.

Dirk Davis, 24, was apprehended in Ailey, Georgia and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail on an out-of-state warrant for armed robbery. He’s expected to be extradited to Hillsborough County in order to stand trial.

Authorities said Davis, who was armed, robbed a cashier in the casino’s poker room around 2 a.m. Friday morning and made off with an unknown amount of cash. No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

Police said a tip from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay led to his arrest.

“Successful resolution of this case is due to great cooperation on the part of many agencies and individuals,” said Seminole Police Chief William Latchford. “I specifically want to thank Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tampa Police Department, the Tampa Office of the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service offices in Tampa, Jacksonville and Savannah, Ga., and the Montgomery County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office. Let me salute the Seminole Police Criminal Investigative Unit, as well as the offices of the Hillsborough County State Attorney and the United States Attorney, Tampa. In addition, I want to thank security officers and other team members of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. We also received amazing support and coverage from the news media and strong response from the public, all of which helped in identifying and capturing the suspect.

