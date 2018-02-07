American researchers strap camera to polar bear in Arctic

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

(WFLA/NBC) – American researchers strapped a camera to a polar bear to document its behavior, socialization and hunting patterns.

The video shows the bear’s eye view of the Artic and the bear’s struggle to find food.

The video also shows the bear catching a seal and meeting other polar bears.

The U.S. Geological Survey made the video and provided an interview with the research scientist who is responsible for the project.

“It really is quite fascinating to learn the basic behaviors of these animals and how they’re using the sea ice. There is very little information that exists on a basic behaviors of these animals on the sea ice, and so the video camera cameras can actually provide us with actual insight into what the bears are doing on the sea ice,” said wildlife biologist Anthony Pegano.

The video was shot in the spring, where temperatures in the Arctic are typically around -30 degrees.

The temperatures aren’t great for researchers, so the camera gathers data that would be impossible for a scientist to gather in person.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s