American researchers strap camera to polar bear in Arctic

(WFLA/NBC) – American researchers strapped a camera to a polar bear to document its behavior, socialization and hunting patterns.

The video shows the bear’s eye view of the Artic and the bear’s struggle to find food.

The video also shows the bear catching a seal and meeting other polar bears.

The U.S. Geological Survey made the video and provided an interview with the research scientist who is responsible for the project.

“It really is quite fascinating to learn the basic behaviors of these animals and how they’re using the sea ice. There is very little information that exists on a basic behaviors of these animals on the sea ice, and so the video camera cameras can actually provide us with actual insight into what the bears are doing on the sea ice,” said wildlife biologist Anthony Pegano.

The video was shot in the spring, where temperatures in the Arctic are typically around -30 degrees.

The temperatures aren’t great for researchers, so the camera gathers data that would be impossible for a scientist to gather in person.