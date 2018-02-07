5 Berkeley student-athletes sign Division 1 letters of intent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, five student-athletes from Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School signed ceremonial letters of intent to join NCAA Division 1 athletic programs.

The letter signing ceremony took place on the school’s campus at the Lykes Center for the Arts.

Mayan Ahanotu will attend the University of Minnesota to play football.

Cody Benjamin will attend the University of Notre Dame where he’s guaranteed a preferred walk-on to play football.

Samantha Cascio will attend Davidson college to play soccer.

Zach Mathis will attend North Dakota State University to play football.

And Nicholas Petite Frere, one of the top recruits in the country, will attend Ohio State University to play football.

By signing the National Letter of Intent (NLI), each student has agreed to attend their institution of choice for one academic year. In return, the school will give them financial aid for that amount of time.

