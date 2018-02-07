$20,000 in prizes offered at Clearwater motorcycle expo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not quite the Super Bowl, but for more than 30,000 bikers the 20th annual Florida motorcycle Expo and bike builders invitational is just as big of a deal.

The event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater and features eight national & local bands that include The Black Honkey’s, Love and Revenge, Den of Thieves, Warrant and Lita Ford.

According to organizers, with more than $20,000 in cash and prizes to give away makes the motorcycle expo one of the largest cash and prize bike shows in the United States.

A big chuck of that change will go to the “Bike Builder Invitational Best In Show” motorcycle. The winner gets a Super Bowl style Championship ring and $5,000.

Other cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the beer drinking contest, chicken wing eating contest and the winner of the Miss Full Throttle Bikini Contest Saturday night.

The Expo kicks off Friday night when the band Warrant takes the main stage. Every hour on the hour someone will win $100 all weekend long.

