2 arrested after marijuana found in bed with children in Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after drugs were found in a bed where children were laying on Monday.

According to the affidavit, a search warrant was executed at a home on North Coolidge Avenue in Tampa.

Officials found marijuana, a bag of cocaine, several firearms, one of which was stolen, numerous marijuana edibles and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The affidavit said Juan Lopez, 29, had two children in the home at the time of the search warrant.

The drugs and firearms were found in areas that the children could get to.

A portion of marijuana was discovered in the bed of that the children were laying in when the warrant was served.

Lopez is a convicted felon for burglary.

Lopez’s home is within 1000 feet of Leto High School.

He faces various drug and firearm charges, as well as child neglect.

Bestabe Perez-Rial, 27, was also arrested.

