110-year-old to be honored at Grandmothers Gala in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Voncille Dry was born in 1907 in the tiny panhandle community of Milligan, Florida. She’s been in Tampa for decades and credits God and a good upbringing for her being here so long.

“Mind my mother and did what she said [to] do. I attend my church and Sunday School and do what I could,” she said.

In April, she’ll be 111 and though she will admit a lot escapes her memory, she can’t forget the role her mother played in her life.

“My mother would teach us Sunday School and about what not to do… unless you were married and all of that,” she said.

Her great-grand daughter Kella McCaskill told News Channel 8’s Rod Carter longevity runs in the family.

Ms. Voncille’s own mother lived to be 103.

“Her mom said obeying your parents, being a Christian, minding your own business and taking a bath everyday is how she lived to be 103,” said McCaskill.

This Sunday, an organization called Children With a Vision will honor Ms. Voncille at a party for hundreds of Tampa Bay area grandmothers in a gala at the Fort Harrison Hotel.

“I wanted to make sure as I was out there and I overcame a lot of things and adversities and life lessons, I wanted to give back,” said Tonya Lewis.

At 110, Ms. Voncille is ready to dance the night away.

The sixth annual Grandmothers Valentine’s Day Gala will take place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrison Hotel, located at 210 S Ft Harrison Avenue in Clearwater.

