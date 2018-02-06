You could get the flu more than once this year

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are as many as four strains that are active this flu season and some doctors tell 8 On Your Side another strain could be on the way.

They say this is why, even if you’ve already had the flu but never got the vaccine, you should get the shot now.

“He had the flu right before Christmas break. after winter break, he went back to school, he had the flu again,” says parent Melissa Chavarria.

The predominant and most severe virus is classified as type “A” but there are also type “B” strains.  So, even if you get sick with one, it’s possible you can still get infected with the others.

“Once you’ve gotten one strain of the flu, you are protected from getting that exact strain again. After a while, once your immune response sort of slows down a little bit, you are still susceptible to catching one of the other three strains,” says Dr. Nicole Bouvier.

Tampa Bay area day cares are working hard to teach kids the importance of washing their hands and disinfection surface areas, but say it’s up to the parent to keep it up at home.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

MORE FLU STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s