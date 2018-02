BOCA RATON, Fla. (NBC) — A resident of Boca Raton found an unwelcome guest in her pool… an alligator.

Janet Rosa took photos of the 8- foot-long gator she found in her pool on Monday morning.

She called some local trappers who quickly came to the rescue and captured the alligator.

Rosa’s family thinks the gator came from a nearby canal.

