Vendors concerned after Auburndale’s International Market World hit twice by burglar

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are on the lookout for a flea market bandit.

Deputies believe a suspect waited to sneak past guard dogs then climbed two barbed wire fences in October, and again in February, to burglarize the International Market World in Auburndale.

The man was seen on video during the Oct. 28, 2017, burglary. Deputies believe he is the same person responsible for a second burglary that occurred over the weekend to several businesses inside the market.

“He knew exactly what he wanted to find and at 3 in the morning. It’s pretty dark out so he knew exactly what he wanted to get,” International Market World President Vincent To said.

“We don’t have any insurance. It comes straight out of our pocket,” Vendor Cindy Crumley told WFLA. The crook can be seen on video grabbing several tools from her stand.

“It’s hard on us. It’s a hard hit. And this makes twice now,” Crumley added. “There’s nothing going to stop him from doing it again if we don’t get him off the streets.”

“It’s frustrating. We try to keep the place secure. People make their living out here. This is a full-time job for a lot of these people. It hurts them,” To said.

Detectives say the suspect stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise each time.

If you recognize this suspect you can leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if your tip results in his arrest.

You can call them at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.P3tips.com. You can also download the free “P3tips” app.